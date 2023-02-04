Home » News » India » Sharjeel Imam Discharged by Delhi Court in 1st Case Related to 2019 Jamia Violence

Sharjeel Imam Discharged by Delhi Court in 1st Case Related to 2019 Jamia Violence

Police had registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 13:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Sharjeel Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots (File Image: ANI)
Three years after the violence the 2019 violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia University area, A Delhi court on Saturday discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma at Saket district court discharged Imam, Tanha and 10 others, in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019. Meanwhile, Charges were framed against one person, Imam’s lawyer Talib Mustafa was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Notably, this is the first case in which Imam has been discharged by the court. A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Apart from the violence that took place on December 13, 2019, at the Jamia campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Imam is facing two cases in connection with the 2019 violence in Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published: February 04, 2023, 12:28 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 13:19 IST
