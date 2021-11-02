Delhi Court Sends Notice to Delhi Airport Operator, Jet Terminal Maker Over ‘Theft, Copyright Law Violation’

A Delhi court has issued notices to the Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) and to Bird ExecuJet Airport Services Private Limited, in an alleged case of violation of copyright laws, theft, and criminal breach of trust.

In September last year, India’s first general aviation terminal was inaugurated by the then union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.

Built at a cost of Rs.150 crore over one-and-a-half years, the terminal has the capacity to handle a maximum of 150 business jet movements a day. The average movement capacity of the terminal is 75 jets per day, which makes it a general aviation terminal with the highest capacity in entire south Asia.

The state-of-the-art facility was started in order to separate the operations of business jets and chartered planes from that of the general passenger commercial flights.

However, eight months before the inauguration, in February 2020, Mark Martin, chief executive officer of Dubai-based aviation firm Martin Consulting, which was executing the general aviation terminal project until February 2019, when the contract was terminated, alleged theft and unlawful use of Martin Consulting’s work and intellectual property and filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against DIAL and Bird ExecuJet (a joint venture between Bird Group and ExecuJet Aviation Group, an international business aviation company based at Zurich Airport in Switzerland).

Hearing the matter last Thursday, Dwarka District Court issued notices to DIAL and Bird ExecuJet asking them to respond.

Bharat S Kumar, counsel for Martin Consulting, told CNN news18 that with the evidence involved, including the acceptance of pilfering of data by Mark’s erstwhile employee, not only to Mark, but before the IO himself, we are certain that Mark would get justice.

“Going ahead, we believe an FIR in the case is imperative to investigate further and retrieve all electronic evidence from accused parties," said Tanvir Ahmed Mir, another counsel representing Martin.

Reacting to the development, Bird ExecuJet said Mark Martin had filed an application for registration of FIR which was dismissed.

“After the dismissal, Martin filed the petition before the High Court of Delhi challenging the order of dismissal. Since the petition was not maintainable before the High Court it was withdrawn for filing it before the session court. Thereafter, Martin filed the revision petition before the session courts, Dwarka and on October 28, the notices were issued to all the respondents," the firm said.

It said, there is no order against the Bird Execujet. “The court has only issued the notice of the revision petition of which a reply will be filed and after hearing the arguments the court will pass its orders. The notice is being issued in revision application to decide whether FIR can be registered or not because the metropolitan magistrate had already dismissed application and held that FIR is not registrable," Bird ExecuJet said in a statement to CNN news18.

The company further added that Martin Consulting had been engaged by them as a project management consultant to prepare a study on the general aviation project. And its contract was terminated because it was unable to deliver on its contractual obligations, it said.

Queries sent by CNN news18 to DIAL, for a comment, remained unanswered.

