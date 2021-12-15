Delhi Court Stays FIR Against Sambit Patra for Posting Arvind Kejriwal's Doctored Video

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim relief to BJP leader Sambit Patra and stayed an order directing registration of an FIR against him for allegedly posting a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supporting the farm laws.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sharma stayed the November 23 order of Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor who had directed Delhi Police to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation against the BJP Spokesperson, while allowing the application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi.

Patra had then moved the court challenging the magistrate court's order. The operation of the impugned order dated November 23 is stayed, the sessions judge said and listed the matter for further hearing on January 10, 2022.

The magistrate earlier, while allowing Atishi's plea for registration of FIR, had noted that the alleged doctored video may have resulted in rioting like situation across the nation. He had said, The fact that the video was published on the Twitter handle of proposed accused with the caption (Counting the benefits of the three farm bills) 'teeno farm bills ke laabh ginate hue… Sir jee', prima facie proves that same was circulated with no intention but to cause the farmers to believe that Kejriwal is supporting the farm laws, which may have perpetuated the state of outrage with the protesting farmers and may have resulted in rioting like situation across the nation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor had further stated that a thorough investigation was required to be conducted considering the seriousness of the allegations and directed the SHO to register the FIR against Patra and initiate the investigation. The directions had come on Atishi's plea which claimed that the alleged video contained statements that were diametrically opposite to the stand taken by the Delhi CM and the Aam Aadmi Party in respect of farm laws and caused discontent and dissatisfaction in the minds of farmers.

