Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI in Liquor Scam Case Tomorrow, Says 'Full Power Used Against Me'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (February 19), in the case of Delhi liquor scam. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia himself informed about the development and said full power was being used to bring him down. However, he said he will fully cooperate with the probe agency.

“They have used full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched the bank locker, but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi and they want to stop me," he tweeted.

The CBI had registered an FIR in a special court in August last year against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

“It was also alleged that illegal gains on a count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said

