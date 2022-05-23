Delhi Engineer Goes Missing in Pune Forest After Last Phone Call with Family; Rescue Op On

A 24-year-old mechanical engineer from Delhi has been missing in the forest area in Pune’s Nagphani since Friday afternoon. The police and rescue agencies have launched a search and rescue operation.

On Friday, Irfan Shah, who arrived near Lonavala for the trek, had called his brother informing him that he lost track in the forest, the Hindustan Times reported. His family members lodged a missing complaint after his phone switched off, the police said.

The police, along with Shiv Durg volunteers, members of Khopoli-based Yashwant Hikers are all scanning the area with drones to look for the young man.

“Shah stayed for a day in Kolhapur, Pune and then went to Duke Point at Lonavla to tour the area as hiking was his passion. He was alone at the time he messaged his brother that he was walking in the wrong direction and lost track in the forest. His brother informed us and we are now searching for him," Lonavla City Police Station in-charge Sitaram Dubal said.

