Delhi: Ex-Serviceman Goes Missing, Family Gets 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Text, PFI Pic on WhatsApp from His Num

Family of an ex-serviceman who has been missing since Monday received a WhatsApp message saying ‘sar tan se juda’, along with a picture of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), from his phone number itself. The man was last seen at a government school near Delhi’s Rohini where he was a teacher.

The 60-year-old ex-Army serviceman from Delhi, identified as Rajender Prashad in the FIR, has been missing since Monday, his family said, alleging that he had been kidnapped and soon after he went missing, they received a threatening message “Sar tan se judaa, sar tan se judaa Ajmer via Pakistan’ on WhatsApp and then a second message was received which was a picture of the banned outfit.

ALSO READ: Killers Reached Spot Well in Advance, Had Face Covered: Another Video of Amravati Chemist’s Murder Shows the Incident Unfold

Advertisement

His daughter, who has filed the FIR, said that for about 10-15 days, some people belonging to a minority community were following him continuously and were pressurising him to join “their organisation".

All of Rajender Prashad’s numbers are now switched off, the family said. Police said that a case has been registered and they have some clues, as per investigation.

In their complaint to the police, the family said Prasad had been working in a government girls’ school for the past three years.

“My father was working as admin in-charge at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Nithai. He used to return by 1.30-2 pm daily but on Monday, he left for the school around 6.40 am and did not return," news agency IANS quoted his daughter as saying.

“We enquired with the school and the security guard said that he left soon after the school timings were over. After this, one of the family members informed the police," she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ Murders: India Under Attack from Radical Islam but International Silence is Nauseating

Advertisement

“Around 2.10 pm on Monday, my brother received a missed call from my father’s mobile number. We continuously tried to call back but no one received the call. Soon after this, we received a WhatsApp message on my mother’s mobile number," she said, referring to the ‘sar tan se juda’ message.

The islamic slogan, ‘Gustakh-E-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda, sar tan se juda’, roughly translates to; ‘There is only one punishment for speaking against the Prophet and that is beheading’.

Police sources told News18 that it seems that the man intentionally left his house, adding that he was last seen alone at Tis Hazari metro station at around 4 pm on Monday. A tiff with any family member could be a reason but probe to trace him is underway, police sources added.

Read all the Latest India News here