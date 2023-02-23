Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CM Kejriwal’s Close Aide Quizzed by ED in Money Laundering Case

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy in a money laundering case, according to officials.

Kejriwal’s PA Kumar recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His questioning is supposedly related to the ED’s charges in which they alleged that at least 36 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bibhav Kumar, “destroyed or used" 170 phones to conceal evidence of “kickbacks" worth thousands of crores in the alleged scam.

So far, the ED has filed two charges or prosecution complaints in connection with this case and has arrested nine people.

According to a charge sheet submitted to the court, Rs 100 crore of alleged “kickbacks" generated by the scrapped Delhi excise policy were used for Kejriwal’s 2022 Goa assembly election campaign.

Earlier this year, the Delhi LG called on the CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in the excise policy 2021-22.

It is based on the CBI FIR that the ED is investigating money laundering.

