Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Mundka Factory Again After 27 Killed in Blaze Last Year

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 19:39 IST

Visuals from the factory in Delhi. (Photo: News18)
Visuals from the factory in Delhi. (Photo: News18)

A fire broke on Sunday at a factory in Delhi’s Mundka area where 27 people lost their lives in a blaze tragedy in May last year.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm today. Police and fire officials are present at the spot.

“A fire call was received from Mundka at around 4.45 pm about a fire break out at a building near Mundka Metro station. 6 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," ANI quoted Delhi Fire Service as saying.

As many as twenty-seven people were killed after a massive fire broke out at the factory on May 13, 2022.

Earlier today a fire broke out at a tyre shop in Delhi’s Mayapuri area. A total of 17 fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control in 4 hours.

