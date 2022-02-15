Delhi Government to Introduce Electric 'Pink Autos' to be Run Only by Women

The Kejriwal government had recently announced its intention to introduce the pink auto scheme as part of its EV policy. At least 33 per cent of the 4216 permits have been reserved for women this year, to make them more self-reliant.

These e-autos have been painted pink since they will be driven only by female drivers. Along with making women self-reliant, it will also ensure the safety of women passengers, the government has said.

The Delhi government is trying its best to replace diesel and petrol-run vehicles with electric cars, as part of its initiative to reduce pollution in the city and save fuel. Recently, there were also reports about providing subsidies and interest exemptions on the purchase of e-vehicles.

In 2021, too, an e-auto fair was organised by the government. On February 14, the government conducted the first phase of drawing applications for e-autos. According to reports, around 19,000 applications have been submitted so far.

Under this EV (electric vehicles) policy, e-buses, e-rickshaws, e-two wheelers, e-autos, and e-cars are also being encouraged. The primary objective of this policy is to reduce the rising levels of pollution. The government is also working on developing EV charging points in malls and government offices. According to sources, every single government office will have a charging facility within three months.

The government is also in talks with the Delhi Metro authorities to promote e-autos. During the e-auto organised last year, many women also participated

