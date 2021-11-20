Delhi Govt Allows Diesel Cars to Ply on Roads Even After 10 Years; But Here's the Condition

The Delhi government has allowed people who have diesel cars older than 10 years to continue to use them beyond the time period after a modification. The state government has announced that if a person converts their decade-old diesel cars to electric engines only then they will be allowed to use their cars.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that once a vehicle is fitted with the electric kit, it can continue to ply on roads in Delhi beyond 10 years. “Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to electric engine, dept’ll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this’ll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs," the minister said on Twitter.

The announcement comes as a relief to owners of diesel vehicles as earlier any registered diesel vehicle over 10 years could not operate in the National Capital Region. According to an National Green Tribunal (NGT) order in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2018, any registered diesel vehicle over 10 years old and petrol vehicle over 15 years old cannot operate in the capital.

The Delhi government has also decided to exempt Electric Light Commercial Vehicles from any prohibition from plying and idle parking on identified roads during ‘No Entry’ hours, a report in CNBC TV-18 said.

“Good news for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles (L5N & N1). To drive adoption of EVs we’ve exempted these vehicles from any prohibition from plying & idle parking on identified roads during ‘No Entry’ Hours. LCVs reg. have already seen a 95% hike since launch of EV Policy!," Gahlot tweeted earlier this week.

According to a report in Livemint, Delhi government has also permitted light commercial vehicles that are electric, for example, ‘ Chota Haathi’ will be allowed entry on about 250 roads during no-entry hours.

