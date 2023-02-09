The feedback unit (FBU) set up by the Delhi government to check corruption allegedly collected “political intelligence", the CBI has found in a preliminary inquiry and recommended that an FIR be registered against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. This has set off another political storm in the capital.

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s notes accessed by CNN-News18 seek a deep investigation into the matter.

He has also highlighted the discrepancies found in the initial probe.

The L-G noted that there was an attempt by the Delhi government to create an agency outside its mandate.

Advertisement

He also wrote that the agenda for creating the feedback unit was tabled without the cabinet’s approval and it was being headed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the FBU under the vigilance department in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do “trap cases", the CBI has said.

“They are putting false accusations against us. If they think we are doing something wrong, they have investigative agencies. They should learn from Kejriwal and make the nation better," said AAP MP Sushil Gupta to CNN-News18.

The development has prompted protests in the capital by the Bharatiya Janata Party against AAP.

“Manish Sisodia got caught spying. Using taxpayers’ money, instead of working on development, they are doing illegal snooping. A case will be registered against him. It is a worrying development. After spying, were they sharing this information with someone? This is a question of national security," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told CNN-News18.

Read all the Latest India News here