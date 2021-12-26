Delhi Govt Announces Night Curfew from Monday Amid Covid-19 Cases Surge; Check Timings Here

The Delhi government on Sunday announced that a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am will be imposed in the national capital in view of the unabated surge in Covid-19 cases. The order for the night curfew will be issued on Monday morning. The night curfew will come into place from December 27.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently extended its Covid curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity till midnight of December 31.

The current permitted and restricted activities will continue on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, the DDMA order said. Political, social, cultural, religious, and similar such gatherings have not been permitted.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, and one death, according to a health bulletin released by the health department. On Saturday, the national capital reported 249 new cases of coronavirus.

With this, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

The announcement comes amid an uptick in the number of Omicron cases in the country.

