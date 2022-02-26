Delhi Govt Lifts All Covid-19 Curbs; Wearing Masks Not Mandatory in Private Cars from Monday

The Delhi government on Saturday lifted all Covid-19 restrictions and ordered that wearing masks will not be mandatory for people travelling in private four-wheelers in view of the decline in coronavirus positive cases and hospitalization. On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, decided to withdraw all restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1.

The government order reads, “…the DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the Covid protocol of wearing of a mask at public places, decided that…not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision of the said notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicle with the effect 28.02.2022."

The Delhi government said that the decision was taken after discussing experts and adhering to the guidelines issued by the Centre.

“Accordingly, Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been reviewed in DDMA meeting held on 25.02.2022 under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Lt Governor, Delhi wherein it has been observed that numbers of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have declined significantly, also the occupancy of beds in hospitals is very low and the situation has vastly improved and therefore it is decided to remove all the restrictions in NCT of Delhi imposed by DDMA," the order said.

The government further said that it “directs to remove all prohibitions/restrictions imposed vide aforesaid orders of DDMA in the territory of NCT of Delhi w.e.f. intervening night of 27th February, 2022 and 28th February, 2022 (00:00 hrs) till further orders, except that the blended/hybrid mode (online & offline) of learning and consent from parents is to be followed in respect of students up to class 9th as well as for class 11th till 31.03.2022 in Schools, Educational/Coaching Institutes."

Baijal had tweeted after the meeting on Friday that the government is ensuring observance of Covid-appropriate Behaviour, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. The restrictions were put in place in December last year after cases of Covid-19 saw a rapid surge in the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 460 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.81 per cent, according to the data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital’s case count increased to 18,58,614 and the death toll climbed to 26,117, the latest health bulletin stated.

