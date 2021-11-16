Delhi Govt Proposes Centre to Ban Construction Activities; Extends 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Campaign

The Delhi government on Tuesday recommended the Centre to temporarily stop all construction and industrial activities in the national capital due to the deteriorating condition of air quality in the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who attended the meeting to discuss the air crisis, announced that the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, started by Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the city to curb vehicular pollution, has been extended by 15 days.

A discussion was also held to impose work from home in the meeting attended by officials of neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, said Rai.

Advertisement

Speaking at a presser, he said, “In today’s meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, we proposed that work from home should be implemented in NCR regions, construction work should be banned, industries should be shut too."

“The ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days. The second phase from November 19 to December 3," he added.

The Centre today held an emergency meeting over the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The chairman of the Air Quality Commission, MM Kutty, chaired the meeting, while the Environment Secretary at the Centre, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) chairman, Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab also joined via video conference.

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested taking steps like working from home, stopping non-essential construction, transport, and power plants to tackle air pollution. A special bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Surya Kant had directed the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, and Delhi to attend the meeting and make their submissions before the committee formed by it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.