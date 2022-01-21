The Delhi government on Friday recommended ending the weekend curfew that is in place from 10 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays, and the odd-even system for markets and shops. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on easing Covid-19 curbs amid a decline in Covid-19 cases.

Shops and commercial establishments, which had been allowed to operate on the odd-even basis to limit crowds in public spaces, will be allowed to open on all days. During weekend curfew hours, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation could step out, and only with government passes or valid identity cards. All shops, except those dealing in essential items such as groceries and medicines, had to close.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since June 10, 2021, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

As many as 396 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital so far in January. According to officials, a total of 57,290 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, as against 57,776 a day ago, the data showed.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it seems that Delhi has passed the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 but cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet.

The minister said Delhi recently saw a record surge of over 28,000 daily cases and the positivity rate too had gone beyond 30 per cent. “That spike which Delhi saw can be considered the peak of the Covid wave and it seems that we are past the peak now… The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days.

Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate close to 24 per cent. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said.

On Wednesday, Jain had said the positivity rate in the national capital is not low enough to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of viral disease and that the government will monitor the situation for three to four days. Since last week, the minister has been saying that hospital admissions have stabilised in the national capital and the third wave has plateaued.

