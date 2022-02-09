Delhi Govt to Resume Free Pilgrimage Scheme For Senior People Next Week. Check Dates

The Delhi government will resume its free pilgrimage scheme for elderly people next week. A train carrying senior citizens will depart on February 14 for Dwarka, Gujarat, as part of the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. Another train will depart for Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on 18 February.

The state government organises pilgrimage tours for senior citizens for free. Pilgrims can visit Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Rameswaram, Dwarka, Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, and Vrindavan as part of this scheme. The state government put Ayodhya on the list last year.

The pilgrimage scheme was halted for a month due to an increase in omicron cases. A train carrying pilgrims to Tamil Nadu’s Vailankanni Church was cancelled on January 7.

In 2019, the Kejriwal government introduced the scheme, which provides free pilgrimage to people aged 60 and above, as well as their attendants, every year. The project started with five pilgrimage locations and was eventually expanded to include seven more.

People aged 60 and above are sent on 15 itineraries that are entirely funded by the Delhi government. The scheme covers travel, lodging, and other expenses for each pilgrim, who is also allowed to bring an attendant.

Some of the pilgrimage sites covered by the scheme launched in 2019 include Shirdi, Rameswaram, Vaishno Devi, Dwarka, Puri, and Haridwar. The scheme was restarted in December last year. The scheme was resumed with a train carrying pilgrimages to Ayodhya.

Senior citizens who are availing of free pilgrimage are given certificates by their local MLAs. The applicants are also given certificates by Delhi government ministers and the chairperson of the Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti.

>Meeting regarding Covid Protocol

The Delhi Tourism Department has planned the journey keeping in mind the Covid protocol of other states to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the passengers and the other states. The government has also held a meeting with the officials of the Railways, Tourism Department to resume the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. In this meeting, there has been a discussion regarding the Covid protocol in the states of pilgrimage.

