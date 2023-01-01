Home » News » India » 2 Killed in Fire at Senior Citizen Care Home in Delhi's Greater Kailash-II

2 Killed in Fire at Senior Citizen Care Home in Delhi's Greater Kailash-II

Officials said six people were evacuated safely from the building in GK-II's E block while both the victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 10:19 IST

Delhi, India

Police said the cause of the fire is being ascertained. (Photo: ANI)
Police said the cause of the fire is being ascertained. (Photo: ANI)

Two women died in a massive fire that broke out at a senior citizen care home in Delhi’s Greater Kailash-II area early morning on Sunday, fire officials said.

Officials said 13 people were evacuated safely from the building in GK-II’s E block while both the victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished.

As per the officials, a call about the fire was received around 5.15 am, and four fire tenders were immediately deployed to douse the flames, ANI reported.

A team each from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started the relief and rescue exercise, the report quoted officials as saying.

“The fire was completely controlled around 7 am," officials said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

first published: January 01, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated: January 01, 2023, 10:19 IST
