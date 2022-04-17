Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Clash: 2nd Shooter Among 21 Arrested; Crime Branch to Also Probe | Top Updates

A day after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the police arrested 21 people over stone-pelting and arson that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Two juveniles were among those arrested and two main accused, Ansar and Aslam, were sent to police custody according to directions by the Rohini District Court. A third prime accused was identified and arrested on Sunday evening, officials said.

Here are the top updates of the day:

Ansar, who is a resident of Jahangirpuri, grabbed attention after he was seen enacting a step from the film “Pushpa: The Rise" on his way to the Rohini District Court. One of the “main conspirators" behind the violence, the thirty-five-year-old was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act. Md. Aslam, another prime accused who had fired a bullet that hit a Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani. The pistol used by him has been recovered from his possession and he has also been found to be involved in a previous case. The Delhi Police has identified another accused of opening firing during clashes on Saturday evening. Delhi Police said Salim alias Chikna was arrested on Sunday night. The thirty-six-year-old was found to be previously involved in a robbery and attempt to murder case in Jahangirpuri. The Delhi police have arrested a total of 21 people, including two juveniles for the violence in the Jahangirpuri area. Officials recovered three firearms and five swords from the possession of the accused, officials said. The 19 others who have been arrested have been identified as Zahid (20), Shahjad (33), Mukhtyaar Ali (28), Mohd. Ali (18), Amir (19), Aksar (26), Noor Alam (28), Zakir (22), Akram (22). Imtyaz (29), Mohd. Ali (27), Ahir (35), Sheikh Saurabh (42), Suraj (21), Neeraj (19), Suken (45), Suresh (43), Sujeet Sarkar (38), Salim (36) all residents of Jahangirpuri. Special Commissioner of Crime Branch of Delhi Police, Ravindra Yadav said the District Police and Crime Branch are jointly investigating the case. Delhi Police in its statement to the Rohini District Court over the Jahangirpuri clashes said, “this violence was not a mere coincidence but a conspiracy. On April 15, accused Ansar and Aslam came to know that a procession was to be held and they had hatched a conspiracy," they said. A delegation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against those involved in the violence. It also said that there should be an investigation against those officials who allegedly instead of restraining the culprits tried stopping the procession. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought the registration of an FIR against those who allegedly involved children during the violence in Jahangirpuri. In a letter to the Delhi police commissioner, the NCPCR said many children can be seen pelting stones and also seen as part of the mob that started the violence. The Commission noted that the use of children is a crime under the Juvenile Justice Act and sought an FIR against persons who are found to be in violation of the Act. On Sunday morning, heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area was reported where the clashes took place. Flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol. Drones were also used in the process to oversee the activities and ensure no untoward incidents takes place. The Congress and the BJP traded barbs over the incident with the saffron party claiming the “ideology of appeasement" pursued over the last 70 years is responsible for the communal riots. Referring to the joint statement issued by Sonia Gandhi along with other opposition leaders yesterday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “This selective politics of some opposition leaders is not appropriate for the country, it is harmful for the country." Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Chaudhary Anil Kumar alleged that the clash was the result of intelligence failure, as the security agencies failed to foresee the potential of flared tensions when the permission for Hanuman Jayanti procession was given.

(With inputs from agencies)

