Weather Update: Delhi, Haryana Likely to See Rains Today; Yellow Alert for Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall in northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD also said that an isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh on February 2-3 and over Uttarakhand on February 3-4.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram) during the next two hours," the IMD said in its 7 am release on Thursday.

According to the weather monitoring system, rainfall and snowfall is predicted over northwest India from February 2 to 4 under the influence of an active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.

Advertisement

A yellow alert for heavy snowfall has been sounded in higher areas of Himachal Pradesh including Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, Shimla. “Duration of snowfall was longer in comparison to previous yrs. Coming 48 hrs will be extremely cold with heavy snowfall," Surender Paul, IMD head, Himachal Pradesh told ANI.

As per the IMD, due to confluence between lower levels westerlies associated with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on February 3-4 with possibility of isolated hailstorm over the region on February 4.

Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan are also likely to witness foggy conditions. The IMD said that gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest and central India during next 2 days and fall by 3-5 degree Celsius thereafter.

Advertisement

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over north Uttar Pradesh, and Cold day conditions over Punjab, Haryana next 48 hours and abate thereafter," it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.