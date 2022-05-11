Delhi HC Delivers Split Verdict on Criminalising Marital Rape, Case Goes to Supreme Court Next

A two-judge bench of Delhi High Court pronounced split verdict on criminalising marital rape on Wednesday, leaving the law unchanged for now. Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruled in favour of criminalising marital rape while Justice Hari Shankar disagreed.

Justice Shankar held that Exception 2 to Section 375 (Sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under fifteen years of age, is not rape) doesn’t violate Constitution as it’s based on intelligible different.

According to the order passed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, husbands can be held criminally liable for sexual relations without the consent of the wife while Justice C Harishankar showed disagreement with this view.

Advertisement

The much-debated issue of criminalising marital rape will go to the Supreme Court now that the two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court failed to come to a consensus on their verdict.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.