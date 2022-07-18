Delhi HC Rejects Plea to Stop SpiceJet Operations Amid Recent Technical Snags

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the PIL seeking direction to the Centre and concerned authorities to stop the operation of SpiceJet airlines stating several recent incidents of technical glitches that have taken place in its aircraft.

In his plea, lawyer Rahul Bhardwaj stated several recent incidents involving Spicejet flights. The petition also requested that a commission investigate whether Spicejet’s operations are properly managed.

SpiceJet was issued a show-cause notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 6. This came after eight incidents of technical malfunction on its aircraft were reported since June 19.

SpiceJet “failed" to establish safe, efficient, and dependable air services, according to the DGCA. SpiceJet was given three weeks to respond to the notice by the air regulator.

Following the DGCA’s show-cause notice, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh had said that “SpiceJet is completely safe to fly," a report by India Today had said.

On Sunday, in the wake of a string of technical malfunction incidents involving Indian carriers, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had held a meeting on safety issues with senior officials of his ministry and regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

During the meeting, the minister took a detailed report from the officials about these incidents over the last one month and told them that there should be no compromise over passengers’ safety.

On Sunday, IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.

On Saturday night, Air India Express’s Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air. A day earlier an alive bird was found in the cockpit of the Air India Express’ Bahrain-Kochi flight.

The DGCA is currently investigating all these incidents.

