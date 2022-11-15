Delhi High Court Pulls Up Police on Unmanned Barricades on City Roads, Seeks Report on Total Count

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a report on the issue of the unmanned barricades installed on city roads and in residential colonies, leading to inconvenience for the public apart from becoming a safety issue.

A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal said either there should be no barricades or the barricades will have to be manned. There can’t be unmanned barricades on the road, the court said.

The bench highlighted that recently a sitting judge had to take his mother to the hospital and faced hardships on the way due to the unmanned barricades at night.

The bench was hearing a matter wherein the High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was later sent to the High Court for appropriate action. The plea was filed against the practice of Delhi Police leaving unmanned barricades on roads.

With regard to the earlier submission of the Delhi Police that no barricade will remain unmanned on Delhi roads, the bench said that the same is not being complied with in reality. The court has directed the Delhi Police to come up with the number of barricades installed on the roads.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, through an affidavit, had informed the High Court that a letter has also been issued by Legal Division, Delhi Police to all DCSP/Districts, Railways, Traffic, Metro& IGI Airport with directions to brief and sensitize the staff under their command and ensure meticulous compliance of the directions contained in the Standing Order that there will be no unmanned barricades.

The police had also submitted that if anyone finds any unattended barricade on roads, they may immediately report the same on 112 or may tag traffic police on Twitter at @dtptraffic and Delhi Police at @DelhiPolice and the same shall be attended by SHO of the police station for immediate action.

Additionally, it was submitted that departmental action has been initiated against six erring officials in the recent past for leaving the barricades unattended on roads.

