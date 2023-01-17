Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Plea Seeking Direction to Constitute Authority to Censor OTT Songs

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea seeking direction to constitute a regulatory authority to censor or review non-film songs, their lyrics, and videos, which are made available to the general public through various media platforms such as YouTube and OTT.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved its order after Advocate Neha Kapoor appeared in person and submitted that there has to be some regulatory authority as there is no preliminary screening before putting out material on the OTT platforms.

The plea sought direction to issue appropriate directions to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to form a regulatory body/ censor board for regulating/reviewing the contents/lyrics of non-film songs and their music videos, which are released and streamed, and made available on various platforms/ applications.

The plea submitted that the subject matter of the present petition is that such non-film songs promote language demeaning women, promoting consumption of liquor/ drugs, etc.

It has been argued that such lyrics have adverse effects on children of impressionable age whose thinking can be influenced by being exposed to such non-film songs/videos.

Kapoor submitted that “the contents of the obscene/ vulgar/ demeaning non-film songs and videos question the dignity of women and clearly imply the objectification of women in the society and have the effect of •instigating people to disrespect/ embarrass women especially. Further such songs are clearly promoting drugs".

It has been stated that there is no authority in place like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to regulate non-film songs which are directly uploaded on the internet or streamed through different applications which are easily accessible to any person in possession of a device with internet facility, including minors.

