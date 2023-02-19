Home » News » India » Delhi Records Highest Maximum Temperature for February in Two Years

Delhi Records Highest Maximum Temperature for February in Two Years

The weather department has predicted shallow fog for Monday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 32 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively

PTI

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 19:26 IST

New Delhi, India

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 29.6 and 11.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. (File photo: Reuters)
Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average and the highest in the month in two years, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 50 per cent and 95 per cent.

The weather department has predicted shallow fog for Monday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 32 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At 6 pm, the 24-hour air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 332, under the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 29.6 and 11.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

first published: February 19, 2023, 19:16 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 19:26 IST
