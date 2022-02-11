Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 27-year-old Law Student Arrested from Gurugram, Booked Under Attempt to Murder Charges

A 27-year-old college student has been arrested for allegedly hitting a man with his car and dragging him on the vehicle’s bonnet before fleeing the spot, the Delhi Police said. The accident took place in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Tuesday.

Raj Sunderam, the accused in the case, has been arrested outside Le Meridian Hotel in Gurugram, Haryana. He had immediately fled the spot after the accident, which was captured on CCTV.

The video of the incident showed a speeding car hitting the victim, who fell on the bonnet. But the car didn’t stopped while the injured remained on the bonnet of the car.

During the course of investigation, police began to identify the offending vehicle involved in the road accident and was seized and taken into police possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that at about 6 pm, information regarding an incident of hit and run near Greater Kailash 1 was received where a boy, currently a college student, hit a 37-year-old man with his car and dragged him on its bonnet before fleeing the spot.

“The injured was shifted to Max Hospital and is unfit for statement while a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Police have added other sections of IPC including 308 (attempt to murder), 307 and 212 in the case registered at Greater Kailash Police Station.

The injured who is a city-based businessman is being treated at Max Super Specialty hospital. Now, he is under observation but out of danger, police said.

