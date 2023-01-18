IIT Delhi PhD Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Road Near Campus

A research student of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi was killed and another was injured after being hit by a car while crossing road near SDA market opposite the campus on Tuesday night. police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan, while Ankur Shukla has received injuries.

The car was found abandoned at a distance from accident site and the driver has been identified, police said.

More details awaited.

