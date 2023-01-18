Home » News » India » IIT Delhi PhD Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Road Near Campus

IIT Delhi PhD Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Road Near Campus

The car was found abandoned at a distance from accident site and the driver has been identified, police said

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 12:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident took place near SDA market which is close to IIT Delhi campus. (Photo for representation only: ANI)
A research student of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi was killed and another was injured after being hit by a car while crossing road near SDA market opposite the campus on Tuesday night. police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan, while Ankur Shukla has received injuries.

The car was found abandoned at a distance from accident site and the driver has been identified, police said.

More details awaited.

