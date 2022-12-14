Delhi Incident Caught on Camera: India Saw Over 1,300 Acid Attacks from 2016-21, Shows Data

A 17-year-old girl was on Wednesday attacked in the national capital with an acid-like substance by two people on a bike. The official numbers analysed by News18 show that more than 1,300 such attacks have taken place across India between 2016 and 2021 and another 384 cases of attempted acid attack took place in the country.

According to the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the cases of acid attack have dropped in the past three years. At least 176 cases of acid attacks were reported across India in 2021, while 73 cases of attempted acid attack were registered.

Between 2018 and 2021, Delhi reported 32 cases of acid attack. In 2018, the city registered 11 cases and in 2019, there were 10 cases. In 2020, the year that saw nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the national capital reported two cases. The next year, in 2021, it increased to nine.

Among the states, West Bengal, followed by Uttar Pradesh, have been reporting the highest number of acid attack cases since the past few years. Between 2018 and 2021, West Bengal saw 185 cases of acid attack, while in UP, the reported cases were 137.

The data showed that 2019 registered most acid attacks across India since 2016, while 2021 saw the fewest cases.

In 2021, several states have reported zero cases of acid attack, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Among the Union Territories, only Delhi (9 cases) and Jammu and Kashmir (3 cases) have reported acid attacks. Rest of the UTs registered zero cases.

Over the years, the Centre has taken several steps in checking cases of acid attacks in the country.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2015 issued a comprehensive advisory on taking steps to implement the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC), expediting cases of acid attack, and to provide treatment and compensation to the victims.

In 2013, the MHA circulated the Model Poison Rules to all States/UTs for notifying the same to regulate the sale of acid in respective State/UT. Further, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued an advisory in 2015 stating that no acid attack victim will be denied treatment by any hospital, public or private.

