Delhi Lifts Curbs As AQI Continues To Remain 'Very Poor'; Light Rain Expected Today

A layer of smog lingers in the sky above Delhi as the national capital’s overall air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 321 on Tuesday morning, slightly better than the previous day.

The capital’s 24-hour average AQI worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. It was 381 on Saturday.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the air quality in Delhi-NCR is classified under four different stages: Stage 1 - ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - ‘severe plus’ (AQI >450).

Advertisement

Air Pollution Across India Worsened In 2022

The recent data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that air pollution levels across India have worsened in 2022.

As per the data released on Monday, Bihar’s Katihar had the highest AQI of 360 among 163 Indian cities on November 7, followed by Delhi at 354, Begusarai (Bihar) at 339, and Ballabgarh (Haryana) at 334.

AQI in NCR region including Noida stood at 328, Ghaziabad at 304, Gurugram at 305 and Faridabad at 338.

Haryana’s Kaithal and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh were also among the most polluted cities on Monday.

Light Rain Expected Today

Advertisement

The AQI of Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning, even as the weatherman has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day. The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi on Monday had recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed.

While the maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season’s average, the minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius stood three notches above the season’s average on Monday.

Advertisement

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent, IMD said. The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Measures to curb pollution

Advertisement

The data comes as a wake-up call for India. According to an analysis conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee last year, people in the national capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble-burning peaks in neighbouring states and winters set in.

Following the improvement in Air Quality Index in relative terms, the Delhi government on Monday lifted various bans, imposed earlier, including the ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital.

The Delhi government also revoked directions for the closure of schools and work from home for 50 per cent of staff in government offices.

Advertisement

However, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital will still remain banned under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference.

The plan is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

The transport department, in an order, said the vehicles found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000.

Vehicles deployed for emergency services, and government and election-related work are exempted.

“There has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced. Therefore, it has been decided to reopen primary schools from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home," the minister said.

Minister Rai said curbs under stage 3 of GRAP will remain in force. Private construction and demolition will remain banned in Delhi, he said.

Rai added that 500 additional buses will be run in the capital under the “Paryavaran Bus Sewa" campaign to bolster public transport.

With air pollution ameliorating in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the region and the entry of trucks into the national capital imposed under the stage 4 of the GRAP.

It also banned construction work in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM order recommending the restrictions was issued on Thursday.

Read all the Latest India News here