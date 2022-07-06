Delhi Likely to Witness Light Rain, Thundershower on Thursday: IMD

Delhi is likely to witness light rain and thundershower on Thursday even as the city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the weather office said. The city witnessed a warm and humid morning as the minimum temperature was two notches above normal, even as the weather office predicted light rain during the day.

"There will be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers at isolated places. The city’s maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told PTI. The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weather office said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 52 per cent, it added. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city had settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Advertisement

The IMD official said no colour-coded alert has been issued for rain on Thursday. The weather office had earlier issued an "orange" alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).

The city’s air quality index (AQI) was "moderate" (104), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 24-hour AQI bulletin released at 4 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.