Delhi Liquor Policy: Blaming Ex-LG, Dy CM Sisodia Writes to CBI; 11 Officials Suspended Over 'Lapses'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has suspended 11 officials, including then state excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, over “serious lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying on Saturday. The report came minutes after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused former L-G Anil Baijal of changing his stand over opening liquor vends in unauthorised areas and claimed that it led to a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the city government.

PTI further quoted its sources at the LG office as saying that three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six officials of the Delhi government’s excise department have also been suspended.

The LG has taken the decision in view of the “serious lapses on the part of the officers concerned" in the implementation of the excise policy, including “irregularities in finalising the tender and extending post-tender benefits" to select vendors, they said. The action was taken by Saxena on the basis of an inquiry report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV).

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry has already been recommended by the LG into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. Under the policy, implemented in November 17, 2021, private firms were issued retail licences for 849 liquor vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

The policy has now been withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On New Liquor Policy, What Does Manish Sisodia Have to Say?

At a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, Sisodia said he has sent the details of the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asserted that there should be a probe into it.

No immediate reaction was available from Baijal. “Under the new excise policy, 849 shops were to be opened across Delhi, including in unauthorised areas. The LG did not object to the proposal and approved it," Sisodia said.

However, on November 15 last year, two days before the implementation of the policy, the LG changed his stand and introduced a condition that permission from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would be needed for opening liquor shops in unauthorised areas, he alleged. “As a result of this change of stand by the LG, the shops could not be opened in unauthorised areas, leading to a loss of revenue of thousands of crores to the government. On the other hand, the shops that opened witnessed a huge income," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Baijal was the Delhi LG when the Arvind Kejriwal government prepared the new excise policy, which was implemented on November 17, 2021. The government has now withdrawn the policy and is preparing to run liquor vends under the old excise regime through its undertakings from September 1.

Sisodia said it should also be probed why Baijal changed his stand that benefited some players and caused financial losses to the government. It should also be probed if the former LG took the decision under pressure and whether any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had anything to do with it, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

