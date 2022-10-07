Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Fresh ED Raids at 35 Locations Across Capital & Punjab, CM Kejriwal Says Won't Find Any Evidence Against Sisodia

Fresh raids by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor excise policy case are taking place at 35 locations across Delhi and Punjab, sources told News18.

A search operation is underway in Delhi, Punjab, sources informed, adding that the raids are being conducted in cases relating to corruption in the Delhi government’s liquor policy.

Reacting to the development, AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, “More than 500 raids, since 3 months more than 300 CBI/ED officers are working 24 hours – one to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. Can’t find anything. because nothing was done Time of so many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics. How will such a country progress?"

Advertisement

On Thursday, a special court had sent businessman and AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, arrested in connection with the excise policy case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, to two weeks’ judicial custody.

Special Judge M K Nagpal had sent Nair to jail till October 20 after the CBI did not seek his further custodial interrogation. According to the prosecution, Nair entered into a criminal conspiracy with others as part of which the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022 was framed and implemented.

The motive was to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer and the policy resulted in a huge revenue loss to the government, the prosecution claimed.

The CBI had registered an FIR against the accused public servants, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other named and unnamed persons under the relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here