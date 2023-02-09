Home » News » India » Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Owner of Media Firm 3rd 'Bigwig' to be Held in 3 Days. Other 2 Linked to Netas

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Rajesh Joshi was arrested under the money laundering act and his links with regard to alleged diversion of 'kickbacks' for the Goa assembly polls of last year are under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 12:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in Delhi liquor policy scam case and has arrested a total of eight people. (Representative image/News18)
The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in Delhi liquor policy scam case and has arrested a total of eight people.

Rajesh Joshi, the owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd, was on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The development comes a day after Gautam Malhotra, son of former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA, was arrested in the case. Earlier, ED had held the former chartered accountant (CA) of K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Joshi was placed under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and his links with regard to alleged diversion of ‘kickbacks’ for the Goa assembly polls of last year are under the scanner of the agency, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

The ED has alleged in a charge sheet submitted to the court that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore “kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were “used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of eight people, including Joshi.

The ED’s money laundering stems from the CBI FIR. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

