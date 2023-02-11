Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: YSR Cong MP's Son Held, 4th Bigwig to be Arrested This Week

YSR Congress Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son Raghav arrested in Delhi liquor policy scam. In its second chargesheet a fortnight ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly stated that Reddy along with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha are the actual owners on Indospirit.

Reportedly, Kavitha controlled stakes through liquor businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai. He along with businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally ootha Goutham and Sameer Mahendru were chargesheeted by the CBI last year.

In the chargesheet, ED stated that “Arun Pillai, in his statement on November 12, 2022, disclosed there was a deal between Kavitha and Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. In exchange for Rs 100cr kickbacks, Kavitha got access to the Delhi liquor business, specifically stakes in Indospirit (L1 bidder). Arun Pillai was representing Kavitha in Indospirit and even became a partner on her behalf."

A report in Times of India quoted ED further as alleging, “During interactions with Sameer, it was made clear to him the ultimate control of 65% stake in his business was with Magunta and Kavitha. Pillai also confirmed he had arranged FaceTime video calls with Kavitha and Sameer. He also arranged a meeting of Sameer and Kavitha at her Hyderabad residence, where she took updates on Indospirit’s business from Sameer."

After mentioning Indospirit in the second chargesheet, ED was investigating the money trail and role of the accused in the case. Sameer Mahendru was touted as owner of Indospirit, which specialises in manufacturing, distributing, importing, marketing and supplying alcoholic beverages.

Apart from Sameer and AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair, ED named P Sarath Chandra Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, businessman Abhishek Boinpally, liquor giant Pernod Ricard’s executive Benoy Babu and owner of Buddy Retail Ltd Amit Arora as accused in the liquor case.

Earlier this week, the CBI had arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant, who is said to be a former auditor of BRS MLC K Kavitha, in connection with the case.

The CBI has alleged that CA Butchibabu Gorantla’s role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 caused “wrongful gains" to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail liquor licensees and their beneficial owners.

According to the agency, a scrutiny of the WhatsApp chats found from his mobile phones shows “certain incriminating facts about the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy".

“He remained in regular touch with FIR-named accused persons and other suspects during the relevant period," the CBI told the special court while seeking Gorantla’s custody. He also attended meetings with various accused in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where the “conspiracy was being hatched", the officials said.

The CBI had also questioned Kavitha in connection with the case in December last year. Besides Hyderabad-based chartered accountant, Chariot Media owner Rajesh Joshi and former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA’s son Gautam Malhotra were arrested this week.

