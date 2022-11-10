Delhi Liquorgate: 2 Businessmen From Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Arrested in Big Action By ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested two businessmen from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. According to officials, Sharath Reddy and Vinoy Babu-the heads of two pharma companies-were arrested for money laundering.

ED has so far conducted multiple raids in connection with the case. In September, the agency arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company named Indospirit.

Earlier CBI had also arrested Hyderabad-based Businessman Abhishek Boinpally in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi.

The ED is now collecting the documentary and digital evidence to nail the money trail in money laundering.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

