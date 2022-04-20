Delhi Makes Masks Mandatory Again as Covid Cases Surge; DDMA Says Eye on Hospital Trends for Next Fortnight

Delhiites, it’s time to mask up again as DDMA has re-imposed a fine of Rs 500 for ditching the face cover amid rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday where sources told News18 that the authorities expressed concern over rising cases and said there was a need to keep a “close watch" since there are initial indications of the B.1.10 and B.1.12 variants in the population. These variants are known to be more transmissible.

The hospitalisation trends also need to be closely watched for the next fortnight apart from genome sequencing of all RT-PCR positive samples, it was decided. Specific attention is also to be paid to people with comorbidities.

The DDMA laid stress on testing people with symptoms and laid emphasis on vaccination.

So far as schools are concerned, they will not be closed but SoP for schools will be prepared in consultation with experts to ensure children are protected from the virus.

The move comes just a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government is not planning to impose a fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi. “We need to learn to live with Covid -19 as it will stay longer; we will take strict actions if the cases spike more."

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent. The Delhi government has sent samples from across the National Capital Region (NCR) for genome sequencing to verify if any new variant is behind the fresh surge, government sources said, adding the results are likely to come in a week.

After a steady fall in Covid cases, Delhi has been seen a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18, according to the Delhi Health Department’s data.

The trend is, however, not concerning as most of the cases are mild. “The XE variant has more transmissibility but is causing mild infection. It is causing upper respiratory infection and not lower respiratory infection," Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital, told news agency PTI.

India’s overall COVID-19 cases remain low, though there has been an uptick in cases in the last week in several cities. Delhi, for example, is reporting rising COVID-19 cases among children in schools, which is a worrying sign.

