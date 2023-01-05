Delhi: Man from Bihar 'Masturbates' on Girl in Bus, But Doesn't Get Arrested

A man allegedly masturbated in front of a girl in a bus in Delhi’s Rohini area, a DTC marshal claimed in a video that has gone viral on social media. Police said that the accused, however, has not been arrested as no complaint has been registered yet.

The accused allegedly masturbated in the DTC bus on Tuesday, and when the girl raised an alarm, the marshal Sandeep Chakara posted in the bus caught hold of him, he claimed in the viral video.

A report in ANI stated that after being caught, the accused was seen crying in the video, which has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The accused, a resident of Bihar, was handed over to the police, but he was not arrested as no complaint has been lodged yet, a senior police officer said.

The incident comes a day after a complaint of a senior citizen in her seventies came to light where she complained that an inebriated man allegedly urinated on the female co-passenger in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight.

Read all the Latest India News here