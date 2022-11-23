Delhi: Man Held for Killing Parents, Sister & Grandmother over Being Scolded on Drug Addiction

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father, mother sister and grandmother in Delhi’s Palam area for being stopped by his family members to take drugs.

Four members of the family — his father, mother, sister and grandmother — were found lying in a pool of blood. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (42), his wife Darshan Saini (40), mother Deewano Devi (75) and daughter Urvashi (22).

The accused, a drug addict, has been identified as Keshav and was arrested on Tuesday, police said. Angered on being scolded for his drug addiction, the accused murdered his parents, sister and grandmother, police added.

Two bodies were found lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom, while the two other family members were found dead in their bedrooms.

