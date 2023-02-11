A 26-year-old man was found injured on Saturday in north Delhi’s Bonta Park after he was reportedly hit by a woman he used to be in a relationship with.

According to the victim, identified as Gautam Chaudhary, the woman attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon on Friday when he went to meet her in the par, Delhi Police said.

The incident came to light when the police got a call about a man lying in an injured state in Bonta Park. Police went to the spot and rushed the victim to a hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Gautam had come to Delhi on a train from Darbhanga to meet the woman, police added.

The woman, however, had a different version of the events. When questioned by the police, she said that they both did meet in the park, but she did not hit him, Gautam hit himself.

She further said that she was friends with the man but had distanced herself from him after her family disapproved of him for marriage.

The duo had met on social media a year and a half back.

She further claimed that Gautam had got her engagement, to another man cancelled after sending their pictures together.

Suman Kumar Chaudhary, an elder brother of the victim, had earlier said that Gautam had come to Delhi to meet the woman before leaving for Kerala where he works in a construction firm. He even claimed that his brother was engaged to the woman but it was cancelled due to some reason.

The brother also claimed that the woman asked for a valentines gift but when he didn’t have one, she asked him to close his eyes and knocked him down with a sharp edged weapon.

Police are investigating the case and trying to ascertain the facts to file appropriate charges.

