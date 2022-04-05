Delhi Man Shoots at Younger Brother Over Property Dispute, Held

A 37-year-old man was injured after being shot at by his elder brother over a property dispute here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday in Welcome Market in northeast Delhi, they said.

Sumit Verma, a tailor, was near his shop when his brother, Amit Verma (40), came there and an argument ensued between the two, they said. Moments later, Amit Verma whipped out a pistol and fired three rounds at his brother.

According to police, Amit Verma has been arrested. “At about 12 noon, we got a call about an incident of firing near Verma Tailor in Welcome Market. A person named Sumit Verma was fired upon," a senior police officer said. The man sustained bullet injuries on his chest, back and a finger. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be out of danger, he said.

“We registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act," the officer said. “Accused Amit Verma has been arrested. He has confessed to the crime," he added.

