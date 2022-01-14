Home / News / India /  Bomb Found in Delhi Market LIVE Updates: IED Recovered in Gazipur Phool Mandi; Major Casualty Averted, Says Police Chief
Bomb Found in Delhi Market LIVE Updates: IED Recovered in Gazipur Phool Mandi; Major Casualty Averted, Says Police Chief

The device was disposed of in a controlled explosion by pressing it into an 8-feet deep pit, which triggered a loud sound and smoke, sources said.

Bomb Found in Delhi Market LIVE Updates: The Delhi Police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market area of the national capital on Friday, a major security concern two weeks before Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking to News18, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said there was no blast and the IED was recovered. “We are working with multiple agencies to find out details. Read More

Jan 14, 2022 14:40 IST

Ghazipur Blast UPDATE | A bomb disposal squad of National Security Guard has defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur

Jan 14, 2022 14:38 IST

Ghazipur Blast UPDATE | All part of tiffin bombs came last year from Punjab, 7-8 still not recovered, sources told News18

Jan 14, 2022 14:34 IST

Ghazipur Blast Update | A case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Act, says Delhi Police

Jan 14, 2022 14:32 IST

Ghazipur Blast UPDATE | Security Alert Issued for Forces Ahead of Republic Day, Election Season as Inputs Warn of Terror Attack

After getting inputs from multiple agencies on a suspected terror attack, security forces have issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed in five poll-bound states and for Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country. Sources aware about the development said that a detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces who have been asked to prepare their troops accordingly. According to the alert, terrorists may be planning attacks or explosions to target high-profile leaders and security forces campuses, apart from crowded places and markets. READ MORE

Jan 14, 2022 14:31 IST

Ghazipur Blast UPDATE | Gazipur IED is mostly RDX based, Say Sources

Jan 14, 2022 14:30 IST

UPDATE | Difficult to Conclude Now, IED Recovered from Punjab and Gazipur are Same, Sources to CNN News18

Jan 14, 2022 14:27 IST

UPDATE | National Security Guard (NSG) carries out a controlled explosion of the IED found at East Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market

Jan 14, 2022 14:27 IST

UPDATE | Bomb Remains Being Taken Away From the Site

Jan 14, 2022 14:22 IST

UPDATE | The device was disposed of in a controlled explosion by pressing it into an 8-feet deep pit, which triggered a loud sound and smoke, sources said.

Jan 14, 2022 07:52 IST

Ghazipur Blast UPDATE | Security Alert Issued for Forces Ahead of Republic Day, Election Season as Inputs Warn of Terror Attack

Jan 14, 2022 07:52 IST

Ghazipur Blast UPDATE | Gazipur IED is mostly RDX based, Say Sources

Jan 14, 2022 07:52 IST

UPDATE | Difficult to Conclude Now, IED Recovered from Punjab and Gazipur are Same, Sources to CNN News18

Jan 14, 2022 07:52 IST

Jan 14, 2022 07:52 IST

Jan 14, 2022 07:52 IST

Major casualty averted,” he said.

The device was disposed of in a controlled explosion by pressing it into an 8-feet deep pit, which triggered a loud sound and smoke, sources said.

Officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG’s bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders are present at the spot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.