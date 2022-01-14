Bomb Found in Delhi Market LIVE Updates: IED Recovered in Gazipur Phool Mandi; Major Casualty Averted, Says Police Chief

Bomb Found in Delhi Market LIVE Updates: The Delhi Police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market area of the national capital on Friday, a major security concern two weeks before Republic Day celebrations.
Speaking to News18, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said there was no blast and the IED was recovered. “We are working with multiple agencies to find out details. Read More
After getting inputs from multiple agencies on a suspected terror attack, security forces have issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed in five poll-bound states and for Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country. Sources aware about the development said that a detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces who have been asked to prepare their troops accordingly. According to the alert, terrorists may be planning attacks or explosions to target high-profile leaders and security forces campuses, apart from crowded places and markets. READ MORE
The device was disposed of in a controlled explosion by pressing it into an 8-feet deep pit, which triggered a loud sound and smoke, sources said.
Officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG’s bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders are present at the spot.
