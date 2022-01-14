Live now Bomb Found in Delhi Market LIVE Updates: IED Recovered in Gazipur Phool Mandi; Major Casualty Averted, Says Police Chief

Bomb Found in Delhi Market LIVE Updates: The Delhi Police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market area of the national capital on Friday, a major security concern two weeks before Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking to News18, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said there was no blast and the IED was recovered. “We are working with multiple agencies to find out details. Read More