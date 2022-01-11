Delhi May See 60,000 Cases Daily by Jan-end, Buses & Metro Could be Stopped During Weekend Curfew: Health Ministry Sources

Delhi may see about 58,000 to 60,000 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis by the end of January, top sources in the Health Ministry told News18. The national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented upsurge in infections since the emergence of Omicron variant, which is dubbed to be highly transmissible, even more so than the Delta variant, which caused a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in April and May last year.

The sources said gradual restrictions were being mulled in the Delhi-NCR area to curb cases, including a proposal to shut metros and buses during the weekend curfew currently in force in the national capital.

The sources said 75% of Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals were currently infected with the Omicron variant, and that 70 people had died in the last week in Delhi hospitals due to Covid-19. Most had co-morbid conditions like cancer, heart disease and liver ailments, they said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) imposed fresh restrictions for Delhi offices on Tuesday. In an order released on Tuesday, the DDMA declared that all private offices in Delhi will send employees to work from home under new Covid rules. Only offices that provide essential services will be exempt.

The DDMA on Monday suspended dine-in facility at restaurants in the city and shut down bars in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, but decided against imposing a full lockdown yet.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference earlier, had said the rise in cases was ‘worrying’ but that hospitalisation and death rates were much slower compared to the second wave. However, experts warn that amid Omicron’s increased transmissibility, eventually the caseload may result in the healthcare system being burdened.

