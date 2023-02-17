As Delhi Awaits a Mayor, AAP vs BJP Tussle Over Polls in Supreme Court Today

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling for the prohibition of nominated members from voting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections.

The Delhi mayor polls, which were previously scheduled for February 16, had to be postponed due to the scheduled apex court hearing. The Supreme Court had on Monday observed that nominated members of the MCD cannot vote in a mayoral elections after it was stalled thrice due to the AAP-BJP fight.

As the wait for a Delhi mayor gets longer after results of the civic polls were announced on December 7, the court also said the constitutional provision is “very clear" on the voting rights of nominated members.

As a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted for Friday the hearing on a plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of the mayoral poll, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the office of Delhi lieutenant governor, said the February 16 poll would be postponed to a date after February 17.

“Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, orally observed. “Nominated members should not vote. That is very well settled. It is very clear Mr Jain," the CJI told the ASG.

However, Jain said he would argue on this aspect. Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena had given his approval to convene the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for election to the post of mayor, his office said on Sunday.

After the December civic polls, three meetings were adjourned amid ruckus and commotion over the decision to give voting rights to aldermen(nominated members).

After the court hearing, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) indulged in a blame game with the ruling party accusing the Centre of resorting to “dishonest tactics".

The BJP hit back alleging that its “suspicion" that the AAP did not want voting in MCD House has proved true.

Both the BJP and the AAP have previously accused each other of preventing the mayoral poll with the bone of contention being the appointment of aldermen and their voting rights in the House.

The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for Oberoi, told the bench that the petitioner is seeking two directions — nominated members should not be permitted to vote and the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee be separated.

The apex court had on February 8 sought responses of the LG office, pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of the MCD and others on Oberoi’s plea.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, had pointed out that the MCD House was convened three times but the election of the mayor was not held.

“We have several objections including that the pro-tem presiding officer of the MCD is insisting on holding elections for mayor, deputy mayor and members of standing committee all at once. This is contrary to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act," he had said.

Singhvi had said the other issue is the voting rights of nominated members of the House and it needs to be adjudicated.

The petitioner had moved the apex court on February 7, a day after the MCD House failed to elect a mayor for the third time following a ruckus as the AAP objected to the presiding officer saying that the aldermen nominated by the LG will vote in the election.

Our “suspicion" that the AAP does not want voting in the MCD House for mayor has been proved correct, alleged Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

“They had gone to the Court for a stay (on voting) in which they have succeeded. Our endeavour has always been that Delhi gets its mayor at the earliest," he said.

He hoped the Supreme Court will decide the matter at the earliest, and added the BJP will accept whatever is its judgement.

The AAP alleged that giving voting rights to the nominated members was a “shameful act" by the BJP-led Central government.

“It was shameful act by the Centre that despite there being a well-settled law that nominated members cannot vote, they were indulging in dishonest tactics. Because of this, they ensured that the MCD House proceedings were disrupted thrice," alleged AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The electoral college for the election of the MCD mayor comprises 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 14 MLAs. The Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated 13 AAP MLAs and a BJP member to the civic body.

The AAP won 134 wards and the BJP 104 in the civic body polls held. A BJP rebel, who had contested as an independent, rejoined the party after winning from the Mundka ward. The total votes in the mayoral polls are 274. The numbers game favours AAP, which has 150 votes against the BJP’s 113.

The Congress had earlier declared it will not participate in the mayoral poll.

However, in the MCD House meeting on February 6, presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma had decided that the 10 LG-appointed aldermen will vote.

If the aldermen are allowed to vote, the committed voting strength of the BJP could go up to 123 from 113.

