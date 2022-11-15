Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala Under Round-the-Clock Watch Inside Jail | CCTV Footage

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, who allegedly killed his live-in girlfriend, cut up her body into 35 pieces and dumped the parts across Delhi, is on round-the-clock watch in jail, security footage showed.

The CCTV footage showed the 28-year-old lying down in the cell that he shares with another prisoner at the police station in Mehrauli in south Delhi.

A couple of policemen sit right outside, keeping an eye on him. Officers are also seen hovering outside the cell, where he will be kept for five days until the next court order.

Aftab Poonawala is accused of executing the one of the most chilling crimes to have surfaced in recent times and covering it up for months. He allegedly strangled his partner, Shraddha Walkar, on May 18 after a fight. After some googling, he chopped her body into pieces and bought a 300-litre fridge to store the parts. For 18 days, he went out around 2 am and disposed of the parts one by one, at different spots.

Poonawala and 29-year-old Walkar lived on the first floor of a building at Gully Number 1 in Chhatarpur Pahadi area. The couple moved to the house in Mehrauli on May 15. On the 18th of that month, an argument broke out between them and Poonawala tried to shut her mouth with his hand. He later allegedly strangulated her, police said.

The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator, taking inspiration from American crime drama ‘Dexter’. On May 20, he sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in the fridge.

Poonawala had studied hotel management and worked as a chef a few years ago. He had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat, which he used to chop Walkar’s body. “He cut her body for two days," an official said.

Police said Poonawala would pack the refrigerator’s deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray.

He also used incense sticks and room freshener to suppress the foul smell.

He used to take out the chopped pieces, pack them in polythene bags and take them to the forest in a backpack. “He would go to the jungle at around 2 am and return a couple of hours later. He repeated this for around 20 days," the official said.

According to police, Poonawala is “sharp-minded" and was more comfortable answering them in English though he knew Hindi.

Poonawala and Walkar met each other on an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belonged to different faiths, prompting the couple to move out of the financial capital. They went to Himachal Pradesh and later arrived in Delhi. They stayed at a hotel in Paharganj here for a day and later moved to a hostel in Saidulajab in south Delhi.

