Delhi Murder Case Updates: Aaftab's Security Upped in Jail Amid Threats; Cops Say He Was on Drugs on Day of Murder

Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case Updates: Amid calls from across the sections of society demanding capital punishment for Aaftab Amin Poonawala- who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces- the Delhi police is taking extra precautions to keep him safe.

To ensure his safety, cops are reportedly continuously changing Poonawala’s location and keeping him at different police stations and other locations in South Delhi. They are also taking extra safety measures when the murder accused is taken out on streets or in forests to assist the investigating team in the collection of evidence like Walkar’s dismembered body, the murder weapon, victim’s belongings among other things, Hindustan Times reported quoting police sources.

During the night, some policemen are being also deployed outside Poonawala’s lock-ups with directions to remain vigilant and keep a watch on his activities in custody, the report said.

Advertisement

According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

Here Are Key Developments In The Case:

•There have been calls- both online and offline- and from some religious organisations, demanding capital punishment for Poonawala. People have taken out protest marches both in Delhi and Maharashtra asking police to take the strictest action against the accused. On Thursday, a group of lawyers created a ruckus created at the Saket court where Poonawala was going to be produced for extending his remand.

•As per sources, Delhi police have intelligence inputs that Poonawala may be attacked by a mob or some fringe groups as part of their communal propaganda. After receiving the intelligence, police personnel were added to the group that accompanied Poonawala and the investigating team during the search operation, and other legal procedures such as his medical check-ups in the government hospital.

Advertisement

•Police is likely to take Poonawala to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the couple stayed for some time, to establish the sequence of events leading to her brutal murder. Walkar and Poonawala reportedly wanted a “break" from their fights and went to backpack across Himachal and Uttarakhand in April after leaving their homes in Mumbai.

•Delhi Police teams have been to Mumbai, Gurgaon, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the investigation of the murder case. After leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala travelled to several locations which are being visited by police to ascertain whether something had happened on those trips to trigger the murder.

Advertisement

•The cops are trying to establish the hitherto missing motive for such a gruesome murder. One of the angle police is probing is that Walkar wanted to end her relationship with her live-in partner but wasn’t being allowed to do so. Her chat with friends indicates in this direction.

•Poonawala has also told cops that he was under the influence of drugs on the day of the murder. As per sources, Poonawala used to smoked cannabis and had done so on the day of the murder. Another motive for the murder could be that Walkar regularly upbraided him for cannabis consumption and perhaps she did the same on the day she was killed, sources said.

Advertisement

•Investigators privy to the probe said accused Poonawala’s phone will be sent for forensic examination to identify the people he was in touch with after killing Walkar and retrieve deleted data.

•The police have so far recovered bones. Prima facie, they resemble human bones, it said.

•Earlier on Friday, a team probing the murder also visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where Poonawala used to work. He was accompanying the police team, an official said.

Advertisement

•Following a search, the police were seen carrying a plastic bag containing items recovered from the bushes in the vicinity of the office. However, the officials did not reveal the contents of the bag. The accused worked at the firm after shifting from Mumbai with Walkar.

•Delhi police also released its first statement in the case yesterday and said blood samples of Shraddha’s father and brother have been collected for DNA matching with skeletal remains recovered till now.

•In a statement, police also said in view of the “deceptive nature" of responses provided by the accused, an application for conducting his narco-analysis test was made and it has been approved by the court.

•Police have been directed by a Delhi court to complete the narco analysis test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala within five days.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here