Delhi Metro Phase 4: Work On Silver Line To Begin Soon

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon start the construction work for the underground section of its Aerocity–Tughlaqabad Silver Line corridor of Metro Phase 4. Tughlakabad Metro station will serve as an interchange station on the line, which will be ready by 2025. The line will be connected to the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh).

The Tughlakabad interchange station will be on level 4, which will be accessible through lifts, stairs and escalators to both Violet and Silver Line stations. Tughlakabad will be the second such interchange station of Delhi Metro, where there will be an underground facility. In addition, there will also be a 100-meter subway to connect the existing station at Tughlakabad to the new interchange station.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said that the construction of the underground section of the 23.6 km long Silver Line will start this year. He added that the tenders have been awarded this month after necessary approval from Japan’s international agency.

There are 15 stations on the Silver Line of Delhi Metro. The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor will have four elevated stations and 11 underground stations. Aerocity, Chhatarpur and Saket will have G Block interchange stations on this corridor. The newly built Tughlakabad interchange station will also connect the existing Sarita Vihar depot through a tunnel.

After the opening of this new line, commuters from far-flung areas in Haryana’s Faridabad will be able to save time via Tughlakabad interchange station. At present, passengers on the Violet Line have to go to the Central Secretariat to reach the airport. After the Silver Line becomes operational the passengers can reach the domestic and international airport terminals via the Airport Express Line and the entire journey will take around 90 minutes.

