Delhi Metro Unveils Revamped Official Website and App. Know the Features

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) unveiled its revamped official website and mobile application on Wednesday to enhance passenger convenience and user experience.

The DMRC said that its newly redesigned official website and mobile app are the world’s most feature-rich and advanced interactive digital platform for metro railways.

DMRC chief Mangu Singh and other top executives introduced the DMRC’s newly designed official website and mobile application at Metro Bhawan.

DMRC chief Mangu Singh told the media that the mobile app and website will provide almost all of the information that a passenger needs. Whether it’s about the line’s operations, the level of service, service interruptions, or the facilities, you will get everything there.

Travel your plan through an interactive map:

The website and mobile app both provide an interactive map feature that allows users to plan their journey quickly and efficiently. Passengers using the Interactive Map can see the entire itinerary of their journey, as well as information about stops and interchanges along the way.

Passengers are also given the time of the next available train, as well as the duration to their destination, the fare, and the number of stations on the chosen route.

Know Your Station:

Passengers may view all of the details of each station in the DMRC network by visiting the DMRC website. The information includes the station’s location on a map, escalator availability (including elevators), key adjacent locations, and station facilities.

Advanced Station Facilities:

Another feature is Advanced Station Facilities Search; the DMRC website now features an Advanced Facility Search option on the homepage from which passengers may do a quick search based on facility type, metro line, or a specific keyword.

Tour Guide:

Anyone visiting the city will benefit from the tour guide feature. It has information on significant landmarks, historical places, and transportation hubs like railway stations, airports, and ISBTs. Plan Your Journey tool has also been added for commuters’ convenience, allowing passengers to acquire route information from a specific location to the nearest metro station on the Delhi Metro network. The estimated travel times from the nearest metro station to each historical site is also provided.

The exact timing of the train:

This feature allows passengers visiting the DMRC website to learn about the first and the last trains travelling between any two stations on any route on the Delhi Metro network. Passengers can also know the route information based on the shortest route or the route with the fewest interchanges.

Fare calculator:

The Fare Calculator is a quick-look feature that allows you to see the basic fare as well as any applicable special tariffs for each DMRC travel.

Next Station Alert- Mobile App:

Passengers travelling on metro trains will be able to receive alerts via push notifications on their mobile phones before arriving at their destination station. The mobile app must have GPS enabled for this function to work properly on mobile devices.

Locate the nearest station:

Commuters can use the DMRC Mobile App to locate the nearest Metro Station by simply turning on GPS Location. The metro station’s distance and direction can be found.

Know your line:

On the DMRC website, the train service status for each line is presented in real-time, with normal or partial-service status indicated by a colour code (green for normal service and amber for partial service) and text. By checking the Line Updates tab on a line, passengers can learn about the reasons for any reduced service.

Aside from that, a station’s closure status will be indicated by a different colour code (green for open, red for closed) and text. Reasons for station restriction can be discovered under the Station Restrictions/Special Information tab on the Line Details page.

Not only that but numerous other measures have been introduced to ensure that the website and mobile application are both virus-free and virus-resistant.

The website of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) – www.delhimetrorail.com – is hosted on a secure NIC server. DMRC’s Mobile App (DMRC App) is also accessible on Google Playstore and is compatible with all mobile operating systems, including Android and Apple.

In contrast to the previous website, which offered corporate information with passenger information, the new website prioritises passenger information. On the homepage itself, a separate link for corporate-related information will be offered. For the first time, the Delhi Metro website and app will be connected in real-time to exchange information, allowing information to be updated concurrently on both platforms. Train operations, passenger fares, timetables, and other data that previously appeared to be permanent can now be updated daily. Aside from metro station phone numbers, the website will also list the phone numbers of the nearest police stations.

