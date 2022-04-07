Delhi Minorities Panel Issues Show-cause Notice Over Meat Ban; Mayor Says Within 'Rights'

Days after south and east Delhi mayors called for the shutdown of meat shops during Navratri, the State Minorities Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the civic bodies seeking an explanation. “Orders like these are against the rule," Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Zakir Khan told CNN-News18.

The state minorities commission has sought a detailed report within 24 hours and asked the mayors to appear before it on Friday. A copy of the notice has been marked to commissioners of three civic bodies.

The mayors had on Tuesday asked meat shops in their jurisdictions to remain shut during Navratri, saying “most people do not consume non-vegetarian food" for these nine days. There has been no official order issued by the civic bodies, including the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which like the other two is also ruled by the BJP.

Advertisement

Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Khan in the show cause notice said, “News reports about the subject have observed that the mayor is acting as a law unto himself. What he is calling for violates the basic free guaranteed in the Constitution. Such proclamation can also insight and encourage hoggish behaviour on the ground. Senior authorities and the courts should step in and put a stop to such behaviour." He sought an explanation from the mayors forthwith “on which laid down rule and regulation, it has been decided by you to ban or shut down meat shops during Navratri".

Delhi Minority Commission Chief Khan said the decision by the mayors was against rules. “This can not be done. I don’t know the motive behind this," he said. Khan said the officials could have requested or appealed to the shopkeepers, “I received complaints from some Muslims. I have even asked them to try not to open shops in Hindu majority areas because of Navratri. People are in fear. We have asked for the clarification while there is no such written order."

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan denied receiving notice from the Minority Commission, stating he will reply once he receives it. Rejecting the commission’s assertion of violation of rules and regulations, he said, “Who said the mayor doesn’t have the right? I have all the rights. I can write letters and direct the commissioner."

Advertisement

Suryan said he has a copy of the Supreme Court order that allows corporations to take such decisions. “We are not asking you to stop eating meat. You want it then order online. We have asked them to respect our sentiments," he asserted.

The South Delhi Mayor said he will implement the ban on meat during the nine days of Navratri festival. “Will make policy as well," he said.

Advertisement

On questions regarding enforcement and challans, he said people are following it. “We are taking legal opinion as well."

Fear spread wide across meat markets in the city after South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan threatened serious action if the meat shops were not shut down during the nine-day festival. East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal followed suit and called for the shops’ shutting down. However, most meat shops in the city opened on Wednesday with owners citing an absence of official order against it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.