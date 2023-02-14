Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE: Delhi HC Halts Demolition in Mehrauli till Hearing Today; IITB Orders Probe into Dalit Student's suicide

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 07:57 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: The Deli High Court has halted the anti-encroachment drive in the city’s Mehrauli by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) till Tuesday. While hearing around 10 pleas, the court directed DDA to maintain the status quo in the demolition action till today, when the matter is listed to be heard again. The DDA, on Friday, started a demolition drive in the Mehrauli area amid police security. Read More
The 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition in Bengaluru, Aero India, entered Day 2 with more air spectacles that left audience in awe on Monday. Defence Ministers of friendly foreign countries will participate in the meeting, that has been organised on the theme christened ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED). READ MORE
A 42-year-old rag-picker was shot dead on Monday by two unidentified persons who had come to rob a scooter-borne man in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, an official said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Jullu Daphadar (42), a resident of Bangali Colony, Tughlakabad.
According to the police, they received information at 11.15 a.m. on Monday that a person was shot at near Lal Kuan Rampyari Camp following which an emergency response vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot. “On reaching the spot, a rag-picker was found dead with bullet injury on the right side of his chest," said a senior police officer.
Any person having a flat or a plot of land measuring less than 67 square metres in Delhi has become eligible to apply for the allotment of newly-constructed flats being offered by the DDA for the first time, the urban body said on Monday. In a statement, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has “approved modifications/relaxations" proposed by the DDA in the Housing Regulations, 1968, which were issued under section 57 of the DDA Act, 1957.
However, it did not specify as to when the modifications or relaxations received the nod from the central ministry.
Good news for Mumbaikars! Mumbai Metro has decided to extend operational hours on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from February 14.
Instead of the last train leaving at 10.09 pm, two additional services will be introduced on both lines to extend operating hours till 10.30 pm from Tuesday, initially for two months. READ MORE
A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pelting stones during last year’s communal clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, police said on Monday. READ MORE
Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Monday filed applications in court for release of his educational certificates to pursue higher studies and for a “proper" digital copy of the chargesheet. READ MORE
A man in his mid-forties and his wife were booked in Mumbai on Monday after an IIT Bombay student alleged that the couple performed black magic on him and made him engage in unnatural “tantric" sex. The student filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police after which action was taken against the accused couple. READ MORE
It is estimated that more than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by various Delhi government agencies on the preparations for the G20 summit and related events to be held in the city in the coming months, officials said on Monday. Apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure, the beautification work and such other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, they added.
Delhi will host the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries and seven other related events, starting March.
The city police on Monday opposed before the Delhi High Court the bail plea of RJD youth wing leader and Jamia Millia Islamia student Meeran Haider in a UAPA case related to an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots in the national capital. READ MORE
Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested three men in connection with the embezzlement of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) funds worth Rs 20 crores, an official said on Monday.
The accused have been identified as the owner of Aurrum e-payment Rajendran Keezhedath Nair, CFO of Aurrum e-payment Gopi Kumar Kedia and Additional Director of Aurrum e-payment Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai.
The Delhi High Court sought Union government’s response on a plea filed by Oxfam India - a non-profit organisation - challenging the government’s decision of not renewing its registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).
The MHA was directed by a single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh to file a response within four weeks’ time.
A doctor here on Monday alleged that a few police personnel “manhandled" him following an argument with the staff of a parking lot. Delhi Police, however, denied the charge and accused the doctor of “misbehaving" with police personnel.
Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is “sad" that people have to face such things in the national capital.
In a video shared on Twitter, the doctor, Manish Jangra, claimed he was “manhandled" by a few police personnel following an “argument" with the staff of a parking lot here on Sunday night.
A taxi driver has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on an associate professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month, police said on Monday. Shankar Devnath was arrested on February 8, they said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.
Efforts are also being made to nab the other accused involved in the incident, police said. The associate professor, Saitya Brata Das, had alleged that he was “attacked" by six-seven men near RK Puram Marg on January 14
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election in Delhi was postponed yet again as the Supreme Court on Monday observed that nominated members of the civic body cannot vote in the polls. The polls were scheduled for February 16 after it was stalled thrice due to the AAP-BJP fight after results of the civic polls were announced on December 7. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the constitutional provision is “very clear” on the voting rights of nominated members and posted the hearing on a plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of the mayoral poll for Friday. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the office of Delhi lieutenant governor, said the February 16 poll would be postponed to a date after February 17.
On a slightly happier note, the national capital on Monday logged a 24-hour average AQI of 135, the lowest since October 13 last year, owing to chilly winds that swept through the city dispersing the pollutants. The cold northwesterly winds — blowing up to a speed of 48 kmph — from the mountainous regions led to a drop in temperatures.
The weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky with strong surface winds and occasional gusty winds for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday.
The IIT-Bombay has constituted a committee to investigate the matter of the alleged suicide of an 18-year-old Dalit student on campus after the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC-IITB) on Monday pointed fingers at the institution for various lapses vis-a-vis pupils hailing from non-urban areas and belonging to SC/ST categories.
In its first reaction, the IIT-B said: “It is unfortunate that such a loss could not be prevented despite the efforts of the Institute and Student Mentors to support our students. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.”
Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 case or death linked to the infection was reported on Monday in Mumbai, keeping the overall tally and the toll unchanged at 11,55,293 and 19,747, respectively, said the city civic body. The number of recovered patients also remained static at 11,35,515 with no new addition to the count in the past 24 hours, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.
As per the bulletin, the city now has 31 active cases. Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 1,88,248 days, it said.
Read all the Latest India News here