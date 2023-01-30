Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Milestone: PM Modi to Inaugurate Sohna-Dausa Stretch on February 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the Sohna-Dausa stretch, according to the official statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued on Monday.

The stretch between Sohna in Haryana and Dausa in Rajasthan will also facilitate those going to Jaipur.

“Going to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Feb 4, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours," the statement read.

So far, people from the two cities, Delhi and Jaipur, were connected by national highway (NH) 48 and the drive takes about four-five hours depending on the traffic situation.

According to the MoRTH, the Sohna-Dausa section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway intersects with the already developed Agra-Jaipur section of NH-11 near Dausa.

The work on the 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai expressway is underway at a high pace, with nearly 100% physical progress on a 500-km stretch across four states – Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) data up to December 30 last year shows.

Work is completed on at least nine packages accounting for 268 km – four packages each from Rajasthan (135 km) and Madhya Pradesh (109 km), while one in Gujarat (24 km).

DELHI-MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway, covering Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, is being developed at a cost of about Rs 1 lakh crore. Once completed, the 1,386-km expressway will be the longest in India. It is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai, from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours, and shorten the distance by 130 km.

Further, it will improve the connectivity to economic hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat, bringing economic prosperity to millions.

This e-way will generate annual fuel savings of more than 320 million litres and reduce CO2 emissions by 850 million kg, which is equivalent to the planting of 40 million trees.

Over two million trees and shrubs are planned to be planted along the highway as part of the NHAI’s commitment towards environment conservation.

