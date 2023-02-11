Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the first completed stretch of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation in Rajasthan on Sunday, February 12.

The 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, and will reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours, as per an official release.

The section will also provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region.

So far, people from the two cities, Delhi and Jaipur, were connected by national highway (NH) 48 and the drive takes about four-five hours depending on the traffic situation.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Sohna-Dausa section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway intersects with the already developed Agra-Jaipur section of NH-11 near Dausa.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the country’s longest at 1,386 km. The travel distance between the national capital and the financial capital will be reduced by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, as per the release.

Additionally, travel time will be halved, from 24 to 12 hours.

The construction work on the Expressway is underway at a quick pace, with nearly 100 per cent physical progress on a 500-km stretch across four states – Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) data up to December 30 last year shows.

The Expressway will pass through six states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat, the release said.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country, the release said.

